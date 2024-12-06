The first-ever international flight has landed at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi

The Ethiopian Airlines flight ETH8719 arrived in the Ashanti Regional capital on Friday. December 6, 2024

Videos of the historic flight emerged online, sparking mixed reactions from social media users

In a significant milestone for Ghana's aviation sector, the Prempeh I International Airport has welcomed its first international flight.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight ETH8719, which left London's Gatwick Airport, touched down in Kumasi at 10:27 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Ethiopian Airlines' ETH8719 arrives in Kumasi from London as Prempeh I Airport's first international flight. Photo source: Meye Asanteni

The historic arrival, which came seven months after the international airport was commissioned, was celebrated with traditional fanfare. Traditional leaders welcomed the passengers amid drumming and dancing.

Photos and videos of the momentous occasion at the Prempeh I Airport have flooded social media showing the momentous occasion.

One video showed the Ethiopian Airlines flight receiving a water canon salute and undergoing disinsection.

Later, the passengers disembarked from the plane and went through the formalities upon their arrival.

The passengers, welcomed by a traditional dance ensemble, were full of smiles.

Mixed reactions to Kumasi's first international flight

The videos of the first international flight to Kumasi have sparked mixed reactions online with political undertones. While some hailed the move, others claimed it was for political reasons.

NanaSei Osei claimed:

"It is a chattered flight for NPP UK members to come and vote tomorrow. Individuals were not allowed to buy tickets online unless they called a special number provided by Ghana Airport Limited. When you call the number, they will tell you the flight is full. This is just to deceive voters kɛkɛ that Kumasi has an international airport. After today and 15th December, when will the next flight be?"

Ibrahim Fuseini said:

"Ordinarily, such an initiative deserves a rhapsody from every Ghanaian but for the purpose of NECK PRESSING, some people are pained."

Kwaku Kodua said:

"So from Gatwick I can walk to Airport roundabout to Brahabebome, then nkakra kakra walk through Dichemso Akwasi Agyemang place...then twam ko X 5 na Ashtown nieee...no Taxi needed 😄 😊 😆."

Isaac Adusei said:

"Can you imagine the impact of this service on Kumasi economy? People coming to Kumasi, Sunyani, the Northern part of Ghana, and those coming to the Burkina and beyond can now land in Kumasi and continue their journeys. The impact on hotel business and other tourist facilities will be enormous."

Kumasi's Airport's first international flight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that Ghana Airports Company Limited had arranged the first international flight to Kumasi in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

The inaugural flight was originally scheduled to commence on December 3, 2024, with an additional flight planned later in the month. But it had to be rescheduled to December 6.

The rescheduling caused concern on social media as some Ghanaians doubted if a direct flight from London could land in Kumasi

