Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has given fans a look at her gorgeous mother in a new video.

Ababio shared the video of her mother on social media on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in celebration of the woman's birthday.

The actress' mother had turned a year older before Sunday but she could not have the time to celebrate her. She thus gave her belated birthday wish.

Photo source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ababio's Instagram page shows her mother giving off her good looks in different poses and outfits.

Sharing the video, Ababio prayed for more grace and age for her mother.

"Happy belated birthday to my mother, age with grace," she captioned the video.

Source: Yen.com.gh