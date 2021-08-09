Abena Korkor Addo and Kwame A-Plus have reconciled after their much-publicised banter on social media

Abena Korkor visited A-Plus in his office on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to apologise for the banter

A video of the visit showed the two in very good moods and laughing while explaining the purpose of their meeting

Social media star Abena Korkor Addo and musician turned politician Kwame A-Plus have met after their recent social media banter.

Abena Korkor visited the office of A-Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

According to Abena Korkor, she visited A-Plus to trash out their differences in an amicable manner.

The banter

Abena Korkor and A-Plus got involved in hot exchanges a few weeks ago after the latter had made some posts on Instagram.

Korkor, in one of her posts, had insinuated that A-Plus was a mole in the camp of NPP's national organiser, Sammy Awuku.

An angry A-Plus responded swiftly by calling Abena Korkor names in a video on his social media pages.

A-Plus' response elicited a reply from Korkor who insisted that she was speaking the truth.

The visit

But after much back and forth between the two, they have decided to bury their differences and keep being friends.

Speaking in a video from A-Plus' office, Abena Korkor indicated that she came to apologise for the bad things she said during the banter. She also revealed that A-Plus had also apologised to her for his unpalatable utterances

Guess this is the way to go.

