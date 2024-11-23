Kylian Mbappe's start to life at the Bernabeu hasn't gone as smoothly as expected, and French international Emmanuel Petit thinks many didn't want him to sign

It's been four months into the 2024/24 campaign, but the World Cup winner is still far from hitting his best form for Los Blancos

It is believed that part of the issue is Mbappe's position on the pitch, playing centrally rather than on the left wing

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid may not have been universally welcomed within the club, according to former French international Emmanuel Petit.

Despite joining Los Blancos with sky-high expectations, Mbappe’s presence has reportedly created tension among Carlo Ancelotti and the squad.

Why Real Madrid players 'don't want Kylian Mbappe in squad' after he was 'forced on them'

Petit claims that Real Madrid’s stars, fresh off a La Liga and Champions League double, didn’t want major changes to their winning formula.

“I’m sure Ancelotti and several players didn’t want the club to sign Mbappe this summer,” Petit said via Mirror Football.

“Ancelotti was on top of the world after winning the Champions League and likely preferred smaller adjustments to the squad rather than a blockbuster signing.”

Although Mbappe arrived without a transfer fee, his entry into a lineup featuring Ballon d’Or runner-up Vinicius Junior and rising star Jude Bellingham has allegedly disrupted team dynamics.

Initially struggling to score in La Liga, Mbappe has since found his form but hasn’t been able to lift the team’s overall performances, raising concerns about his impact.

“When you win big trophies, you build happiness, and adding big egos changes the equation,” Petit explained.

“Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham also aim to be global stars, which creates competition for the spotlight.”

Petit remains optimistic, however, suggesting Mbappe’s ultimate success depends on his mental strength.

“He must prove he has the character to thrive under pressure, like Messi and Ronaldo,” Petit concluded.

While Mbappe adjusts, Real Madrid will hope his star power eventually translates to harmony and success.

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

