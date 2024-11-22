A young photographer has shared some words of wisdom to Ghanaian women planning to get married

In a trending TikTok video, he advised women to select people who know how to make them laugh as bridesmaids on their wedding days

His viral video garnered reactions from Ghanaians, especially women on social media

A professional Ghanaian photographer has advised women planning to get married on the type of people to choose as their bridesmaids for their weddings.

Because weddings can be emotionally overwhelming for brides, the photographer urged women to choose friends who know how to uplift their spirits and bring them joy to act as their bridesmaids.

A professional Ghanaian photographer advises brides on how to choose the right people as bridesmaids for their wedding. Photo credit: @odfex/TikTok.

The young man, identified as @odfex on TikTok, said he had worked with many couples and witnessed firsthand the impact that supportive bridesmaids can have on the wedding day experience.

Therefore, the photographer advised them to prioritise happiness when deciding who should be on their lists of bridesmaids.

"When you are set to marry, make sure you choose friends who know how to make you laugh or happy and entertain your guest because it's your day and so you need people who can make you forget about all your fears and worries at least for that particular day," he said.

Reactions to the professional photographers's advice

The professional photographer's advice appeared to have resonated well with many Ghanaian women who chanced on his video.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to @odfex's trending TikTok video.

@Adepa said:

"Na today i understand why my friends always chooses me eiii 17 times oo bro."

@NaNa KoFi also said:

"Me and my 3 friends we don't charge much kitewaa bi we will activate the fooling mood everyone will be possessed."

@LEEDIYA BOAHEN wrote:

"My cousin and her husband were both doctors... Her bridesmaids and groomsmen were all doctors and they danced and made the day beautiful ankasa."

@Vina-bena also wrote:

"Tell them for me .. all my friends are a whole vibe so they will be the bridesmaid cos eii,"

