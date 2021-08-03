The two artistes met at the birthday party of the grime star

Tog has previously stated that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana

Some people assumed the statement might end the relationship between them

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian artiste, Yaw Tog, has spoken about the bear hug he received from Ghanaian-British rapper, Stormzy in late July 2021.

The two met at Stormzy's birthday party in London after Tog made what some consider a controversial statement of saying he (Tog) made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

In a new interview on Y 102.5 FM, Tog jokingly stated that his neck hurts from what he called a 'surprise' hug.

My neck even hurts; Yaw Tog speaks about Stormzy 'surprise' birthday hug in new video. Photo source: @yawtog_yt

Source: Instagram

He also added that Stormzy didn't know he was at the birthday party.

"My neck even hurts. The way he grabbed me, nah, it was a surprise thing. When I went there, he was the first person I met. That's the funny thing. He was shocked," Tog said.

"Like he didn't know you were there," asked host Ebenezer Donkor. "no, no." replied Tog.

Skip to 6 minutes 42 seconds to watch Yaw Tog talk about reconnecting with Stormzy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog made a big splash in the media when he stated that Stormzy, the UK-based Ghanaian rapper, became more popular in Ghana after the release of 'Sore' remix which also featured Kwesi Arthur.

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards Hip Hop Song of the Year winner made the claim during an interview with MzGee on TV3.

He was unshaken by the barrage of criticisms heaped on him and accused his critics of misconstruing his statement.

Despite being lambasted by a large group, he received support from some top celebrities who explained why they agree with him.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported a video of Tog sounding British after spending a few days in the United Kingdom. He was in the country to perform at the 2021 Ghana Party in the Park Festival.

In the video, Tog speaks to a second person whilst showcasing his newfound accent.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh