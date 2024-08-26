Lady Celebrates As She Becomes A Canadian Citizen: "The Application Process Took Two Months"
- A video of how a young lady reacted after she was granted Canadian citizenship is trending
- The video of excerpts of the oath of allegiance where her friends and loved ones came to offer her support
- Many people who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the young man on her achievement
A young lady has inspired many people after she took to social media to announce that she is now a Canadian citizen.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @harjokehola, the young lady is captured at the oath of allegiance ceremony, where she pledges her allegiance to Canada.
With her husband and kids in attendance, the lady first cut her Canada permanent resident card, which signifies that she now identifies as a national of that country.
She then celebrated the achievement with family and loved ones as she posed for pictures on the special occasion.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 300 comments was captioned:
"To think my whole application process took only about two months is a HUGE blessing on its own!! I’m grateful to God and my husband. I’m extremely honored! I'm officially calling Canada my second home. Thank you, Lord," the caption read.
Watch the video below:
Netizens congratulate the lady
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on becoming a Canadian citizen.
sassyshee commented:
one shot reacted:
"Guys you are blessed my dream."
Real smylez replied:
"I receive mine in the name of yeshua."
"God did": Ghanaian lady with master’s degree relocates to Canada, rejoices as she becomes a driver, video
thataworibabe reacted:
"This will be my husband in just few days… congratulation beautiful."
Joyce Adu reacted:
"How long can one qualify for citizenship after PR, for how long will the sponsored spouse qualifies for citizenship, is it 3years or 5years."
Lady becomes Canadian citizen after 12 years
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young lady received congratulatory messages from netizens after she became a Canadian citizen.
In a video on TikTok, the lady of Jamaican descent shared a video where she was cutting her permanent residency card.
It took her twelve years to become a Canadian citizen after she arrived in the country in search of greener pastures.
