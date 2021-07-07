Nadia Eke: Meet the Beautiful Triple Jumper To Lead Ghana At The Tokyo Olympics

Nadia Eke will be the flagbearer of Team Ghana at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

She will represent Ghana in the women's triple jump

The opening ceremony for the Olympics is Friday, July 23, 2021

Triple Jumper, Nadia Eke will be the flagbearer of Team Ghana at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Ghana Olympic Committee, the experienced athlete will lead Ghana as they display their rich culture in Japan on Friday, July 23, 2021.

She is a true definition of beauty with brains as she graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

She qualified to represent Ghana at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women's triple jump event with a jump of 14.33m in the 2019 Racers/Adidas Grand Prix in Jamaica.

See her stunning pictures below:

