Ghana hosted the 2023 African Games, to the surprise of many who thought the country was not ready

However, the significant role played by President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the hosting was done right has been revealed

Many people applauded the President for his effort and determination to ensure that the tournament came to Ghana

The 13th African Games was held in Ghana from March 8, 2024, to Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Even though there were a few hitches when the games started, most of them were resolved, and the competition went smoothly, to the amazement of several Ghanaians.

Many did not believe Ghana could pull this off, considering the magnitude of work that needed to be done before and during the event.

In a Facebook post, a Ghanaian called Nana Yaw Kesse asked how Ghana managed to pull off the 2023 African Games, considering that many things aren't working.

Ghanaians share the role Nana Addo played in ensuring the African Games was a success

In a response to Nana Kesse's question, one Facebook user with the name Paa Clems said he heard from some sources that President Akufo-Addo was instrumental in ensuring that everything went well.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian sports journalist Gary Al-Smith corroborated Paa Clem's narrative and said that for President Akufo-Addo's determination and effort to host the games in Ghana, it would not have happened.

“The President went to Ethiopia multiple times. If it wasn’t for the dogged determination of President Akufo-Addo (including sitting in a 3 hour meeting to iron out all the issues threatening to derail Ghana’s hosting rights) there wouldn’t have been Accra 2023. He deserves massive commendation.”

Reactions to the post

YEN.com.gh collated some comments by netizens. Read them below:

Nana Appiah Felix said:

I usually say, the things our leaders do to keep the nation running, not saying we should not be critical on them when need be, we don't know an iota of it. This is all that leadership is all about.

Oliver Quansah wrote:

Oh wow! This is leadership..

Salifu Abdul Hafiz said:

The man did same for the first Global Citizen’s concert, Chale he try waa. Multiple meetings in Europe and S.A to make sure it comes to Ghana. As a consultant from 2019, I knew it was going to Lagos then boom, Ghana. And it’s coming back one more time.

Ghana's Rose Amponsah win gold

Meanwhile, Rose Amoanimaa Amponsa won Ghana's 10th gold at the 2023 African Games at the University of Ghana stadium.

The 22-year-old won the Women's High Jump event by defeating competitors from Guinea and Algeria.

Several Ghanaians who were present to watch the event and those on social media congratulated her for the win.

