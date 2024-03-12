Abeiku Jackson has made Ghana proud by winning another medal for the country at the African Games

He came third in the nail-biting men's 100-meter butterfly final and was awarded a bronze medal

Many Ghanaians who watched the video of the finals have congratulated him on his exploits

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson has picked up a bronze medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

Sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo, in a post on X, revealed that the 23-year came third with a finishing time of 53.80 seconds.

Abeiku Jackson wins bronze medal. Photo credit: @achore_richard @okt_ranking/X

Egypt's Abdulla Nasr won the gold medal in the final, whereas South Africa's Jadon Eaton went home with a silver after finishing second.

Abeiku Jackson has won two medals at the ongoing championships after winning a silver medal at the 50-meter butterfly heat final.

Ghana wins five medals

In total, team Ghana has now won five medals at the ongoing African Games.

Abeiku Jackson has won two medals in swimming for Ghana, whereas Winnifred Ntumi, a Ghanaian weightlifter, has won three medals.

Egypt leads the medal table with 84 medals, picking up 47 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 18 bronze medals.

Nigeria comes in second with 16 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 15 bronze medals.

Ghanaians commend Abeiku Jackson for winning bronze

Netizens who reacted to the announcement of Abeiku Jackson's achievement in the final have showered praises on him.

@DansoPhilip10 replied to @_owurakuampofo post:

Very promising

@DanielS72363675 commented:

Old picture dude better luck next time

@bossman_ad77522 wrote:

I want to be like abeiku

Ghanaian defeat nine-year-old Kenyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian table tennis player Cynthia Kwabi defeated Sifa Favour, her nine-year-old Kenyan opponent, by 3-0 to advance to the next round of the competition.

After the game, Cynthia displayed a high level of sportsmanship as she posed for pictures with her young opponent.

Another Ghanaian, Eva Adom-Amankwaa, also picked up a victory in the table tennis women's singles as she defeated Angola's Isabel Albino by 3-2.

