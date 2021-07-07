Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax in their first preseason game

The Ghanaian midfielder netted Ajax's only goal in first preseason friendly

Ajax scored in a 1-1 draw against lower tier side, Quick '20

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has made his intentions clear ahead of the upcoming season after scoring in Ajax's preseason friendly against lower tier side, Quick '20.

The Black Stars player netted Ajax's only goal in the 1-1 draw on Tuesday night in De Lutte.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ajax's Twitter page, the talented player beautifully controlled a pass from a cross before firing home.

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus opens goal scoring account in preseason. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AFCajax @KudusMohammedGH

Mohammed Kudus started for the Dutch champions and lasted the entire first half of the game before he was replaced at the break.

It is the first of four friendlies lined up by the Dutch giants who are preparing to defend the title they won last season, the 20-year-old's first major trophy in Europe.

Ajax will next play German side, FC Paderborn before matches against Anderlecht and Bayern Munich.

The 34 times champions will return to training on Wednesday morning as they continue their two weeks stay in De Lutte.

Mohammed Kudus enjoyed a decent first season in Holland, winning the League and Cup double.

Although he had issues with injuries, he was voted the best U-21 player in the Dutch topflight league last season.

The Nima-born player joined Ajax last summer in a mouthwatering deal, and repaid the club with outstanding performances which saw him win three King of the Match awards in 17 games.

Kudus scored four goals, providing three assists in the Eredivisie last season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus arrived in the Netherlands to begin preparations with the Dutch giants ahead of the new Eredivise campaign.

The 20-year-old touched down at the Johan Cryuff Arena on Monday and immediately joined his teammates for preseason exercises.

Ajax start preparations for the upcoming campaign in De Lutte, a village in the Dutch province of Overijssel, with players going through rigorous activities.

