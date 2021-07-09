Nancy Maame Yaa Antwi, a beautiful 19-year-old lady has advised that ladies work hard to provide for themselves

According to the KSTS graduate, reliance on men for provisions gives the men the chance to take advantage of ladies

A good number of Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts on the lady's assertion

A beautiful 19-year-old Ghanaian lady by the name Nancy Maame Yaa Antwi has asserted that the reason many men are able to have their way with ladies is because many girls are not hardworking.

Speaking in a short interview with SV TV Africa, Nancy indicated that she works hard to provide for her needs, and for that reason, no man is able to get access to her.

At the time of the interview, Nancy indicated that she had lost her phone and badly needed one but she was patiently waiting to gather her own money for that.

Nancy, who is a graduate of Kumasi Secondary Technical School, now helps her mother to manage a shop where they sell artificial hair and its products.

Reactions from Ghanaians

Fred Boateng indicated:

Obaa, you said it all. Insulting elderly people through social media is below the belt. This girl was well groomed by her parents. Very intelligent

Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi said:

As a young lady, if you don't use your brain to work, your body go taya! Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi

I don't want more mentioned:

She is a big liar, they have chop her more than her friends, any woman who destroy the image of her friends, she is rather the main chopped.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Barasu, a lady in Ghana who says that she has been into a sugar-daddy business for a long time with about 100 clients in total has revealed she got nothing from it.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Stephany who hails from Adaklu in the Volta Region said that although she used to charge GHc200 to GHc400 per client, she realised in the end that it was not worth it.

According to Stephany, the work does not give dignity and she realised that it would be better to stop and start her own business, which she now runs alongside an acting career.

Source: Yen