A Ghanaian lady got teased on social media after mispronouncing Cyber Truck as "fibre truck"

In a video that has gone viral, the lady and a friend posed next to Osei Kwame Despite's new Cyber Truck and, in the middle of lauding the aesthetics of the car, made a mistake

The video, which has circulated on various social media platforms, had many Ghanaians laughing as they wondered how she managed to make such a gross error

A Ghanaian lady has gone viral on social media after mispronouncing the name of Tesla's Cyber Truck as 'fibre truck'.

Ghanaian lady goes viral after mispronouncing Cyber Truck. Photo source: kwadwosheldonstudios

Source: Instagram

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showed the woman and a friend standing next to Osei Kwame Despite’s new Cyber Truck, bragging about getting the chance to stand next to it. While admiring the vehicle, she made the error, which quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The woman’s mistake went viral as many social media users were amused by the blunder.

Many Ghanaians were surprised at how such a mistake could happen. Some found the error hilarious, while others were surprised at her lack of familiarity with the name of such a popular vehicle.

Ghanaian lady causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

samuel.osabutey.92 commented:

"The lady is behaving like the "Fiber truck" is for her husband."

kb_koranteng said:

"Had to go back to make sure I didn’t hear fiber truck by accident 😂😂."

boatt.09 commented:

"Elon musk is gonna sue them for renaming his car😭."

lomi_is_everywhere said:

"Low key she dey sound one of the Utv broadcasters 😂😂."

mensahrichmond20 commented:

"Am I the only one who heard fibre truck??😂😂😂."

Despite drives Cybertruck

Osei Kwame Despite's Cybeteruck has been the talk of town recently and he caught even more attention when he drove it in town.

YEN.com.gh reported that Despite drove the vehicle in the streets of Accra. He calmly drove the vehicle on a narrow road while a large crowd looked on.

Many Ghanaians have praised the businessman since he launched the Cyber Triuck in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh