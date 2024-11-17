A video of Prophet Kumchacha speaking about why he fears Ghanaian pastors has surfaced on social media

He noted in a video that some pastors deceived him during his mother's funeral and this taught him a valuable lesson about the character of pastors

Kumchacha's comment generated a flurry of reactions on social media, with many netizens laughing over the comment

Ghanaian Pastor Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has publicly opened up about his phobia of pastors.

He noted in a video that he feared most Ghanaian pastors due to an experience. Speaking during an interview, he recounted how some pastors deceived him during his mother's funeral.

According to him, about twenty (20) pastors who attended the funeral gave him fake cheques. The only pastor he said gave him a genuine cheque was the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah.

"Rev Owusu Bempah gave me a cheque of GH¢20,000. I didn't take two minutes and the bankers withdrew the money for me," he said.

Kumchacha stated that when he followed up on the money with the pastors who had issued the fake cheques, they all gave him excuses and never gave him the money.

He said this experience taught him a valuable lesson about the character of some pastors and that he has harboured a fear of them ever since.

Netizens react to Kumchacha's comment

Netizens who saw the video could not hold their laughter. Many who expressed their views in the comment section were amused.

@amasterling_123 wrote:

"Azaa meet alo."

Nana Kojo Oppong

"A Country Called Ghana Hmmmm."

@Akua sika couture wrote:

"Sika nu ashi."

@comfort wrote:

"Business pastors."

@Mangogo wrote:

"City life."

@Naa Ardua Tagoe wrote:

"Rev Owusu Bempah is a giver if you know u know."

@Yaa Boatemaa wrote:

"I can't laugh ooooo."

Kumchacha curses MPs, leaders over galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei has invoked curses on MPs, Ministers, chiefs and other leaders involved in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

In a video, he highlighted the harsh impact of galamsey on the country's natural resources, such as water, land, and forest reserves and called for an end to the menace.

Netizens who saw the video expressed varied opinions, as some commended him for the move while others criticised him.

