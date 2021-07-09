The anonymous lady claimed her boyfriend is kind and caring but ''ugly''

In a letter to Citi FM/TV's Jessica Opare-Saforo, the lady expressed worry about her ugly bae's look

The lady wants to know what to do to prevent her children from looking like her caring but ugly boyfriend

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, a lady who claimed to be tall, curvy, and beautiful is seeking advice on what to do to prevent her children from looking like her caring but ugly boyfriend.

She disclosed that her bae sends her a new picture of himself every day, and she replies to him, saying "nice picture" but immediately deletes it without delay.

Recounting her frustration in the letter addressed to Jessica Opare-Saforo, the hostess of Citi FM/Citi TV's Sister Sister show, the anonymous lady expressed worry about the ugly boyfriend’s look because, despite his look, he is a nice guy who is doing well for himself.

She said her boyfriend's mouth and nose are extremely big for her liking.

"I posted a picture of us once and my brother commented with ‘beauty and the beast'."

Read her letter below:

