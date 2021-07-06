A Ghanaian lady, Stephanie Barasu, who used to be in the sugar daddy business has advised young girls that there is nothing in it

Although Stephanie reveals she has had about 100 clients in total, she ended up quitting to start her own business

The beautiful lady now runs her own fashion shop alongside an acting career

Stephanie Barasu, a lady in Ghana who says that she has been into a sugar-daddy business for a long time with about 100 clients in total has revealed she got nothing from it.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Stephany who hails from Adaklu in the Volta Region said that although she used to charge GHc200 to GHc400 per client, she realised in the end that it was not worth it.

According to Stephany, the work does not give dignity and she realised that it would be better to stop and start her own business, which she now runs alongside an acting career.

Watch the full interview below:

How Ghanaians are reacting

After watching the full video, below were some of the interesting comments from Ghanaians

Fosela said:

The host and the guest are interesting too much. They are frank and plain. God loves these types of people. Stay blessed and continue the anti-hypocrisy campaign. More vim my lady and guy. Keep being yourself.

Dei Alexander indicated:

But on other hand, you were lazy then . Though you lost your mother. It was unfortunate for a young up coming lady but there were other genuine means you make money than resorting to harlotry.

Nana1 Official mentioned:

It's sad to lose your mum at an early age but regardless a beautiful lady like you shouldn't go to the extreme, anyways keep grinding

