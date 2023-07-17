Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has travelled to several African countries to share their stories with the public

When he travels, Wode Maya tries his best to experience the indigenous culture and their way of life

He dresses like the people, eats their food, and works with them to see how it feels, among several other activities

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanain YouTuber Wode Maya has shared a video of him as a commercial vehicle conductor in Uganda.

In a short YouTube video, Wode Maya is seen shouting and calling for passengers to join the vehicle to Kampala.

He was dressed for the job as he wore blue shorts, a black top with the inscription 'WODE MAYA' on it, and black sneakers for comfort.

Wode Maya was shouting 'Kampala Kampala' to indicate his destination to passengers Photo credit: Wode Maya Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

In the video, only one person got in as Wode Maya called for passengers to join the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wode Maya hanged by the door of the commercial vehicle just like conductors do. He showed that he probably has some experience.

Wode Maya has travelled to several African countries to tell their stories and bring the untold stories to the public.

Watch the video below:

Comments on Wode Maya's video

Some people who watched the video have commented. Read some reactions below:

@sinethembasibenya2013 said:

Before work I tap into the Maya energy! Bliss

@jaymielrashaw7164 commented:

I love this. Black man keeping it real. Just a reminder that you’re not a regular person. May Jah guide and protect you black man. You’re a true inspiration amongst the black nation of people in the naturally beautiful black motherland and throughout planet earth for black peoples.

@helenebounsana5384 wrote:

Maya, you really missed Kampala oh!

@justforlaugh23 said:

I'm from Togo and I just saw the video and remember my friend from Uganda

Wode Maya happy over painting from schoolchildren he supports

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported on another short video shared by Wode Maya.

The YouTuber could not contain his joy when some students he supports financially appreciated him.

In the 28-second-long video, Wode Maya said he did not expect such a gift from the students.

In a video, he said, “this is my picture right here in the school where we are sponsoring over 125 kids, and I was not expecting this. But this is so beautiful, and I just want to tell the people who decided to do this ‘thank you’ for this special present to your one and only village boy in Ghana,” he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh