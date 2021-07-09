Ejura shooting: Committee probes key witness in private per request

The Ejura Committee set up to probe the killings in Ejura has exercised the discretion to cross-examine one of the witnesses in private

The Chair of the Ejura Committee, Justice George Kingsley Koomson said the decision came at the request of the witness

The witness is however not known since he or she was not mentioned or shown

The Ejura Committee set up to probe the killings in Ejura has exercised the discretion to cross-examine one of the witnesses identified as the key witness in private

The Chair of the Ejura Committee, Justice George Kingsley Koomson who happens to be a Court of Appeal judge said the decision comes at the request of the witness.

However, there was an unusual delay on Friday as witnesses lined up were not ready at 10:00 am when the Committee was expected to begin.

The mother of injured 20-year-old student, Louis Ayikpa was present a little over an hour later to give her witness.

Agartha Donyina told the Committee that her son was about to enter a drug store in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29 when he felt a sharp pain in his stomach.

She said she was initially told that her son had died but it was later at the Ejura Government Hospital that a medical officer told her he was alive.

It was after her testimony that Justice Koomson said the next witness had requested an in-camera hearing.

Meanwhile, Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior has agreed to the extension requested by the committee probing the incidents that led to the death of the two young men with many others injured.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the committee had asked for more time to submit their report with necessary recommendations which was initially set for today, July 9, 2021.

In a letter dated July 8, 2021, and signed by Dery, he approved the request for an extension.

Source: Yen.com.gh