Ambrose Dery has agreed to the extension date requested by the committee probing the Ejura shootings

The team were initially requested to submit their report today, July 9, 2021

They, however, asked for a week's extension because there is more work to be done

Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior has agreed to the extension requested by the committee probing the incidents that led to the death of the two young men with many others injured.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the committee had asked for more time to submit their report with necessary recommendations which was initially set for today, July 9, 2021.

In a letter dated July 8, 2021, and signed by Dery, he approved the request for an extension.

Ejura Killings probe: Ambrose Dery extends the deadline for submission of the Committee's report. Photo source: Ambrose Dery

Source: Facebook

"Your letter dated 7th July 2021 on the above subject matter refers. Your request for the extension of the working period from Friday, 9th July 2021 to Friday 16th July, 2021 is hereby approved," reads the letter.

Background

The committee was set up after President Akufo-Addo directed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to probe the shooting by security personnel and the death of two people in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

It happened after the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities about the death of activist, Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

Chaired by George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, the committee has other members; Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.

The committee was initially tasked to complete its work today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

In a letter dated July 7, 2021, and signed by secretary Marie Louise Simmons, the committee stated to the Interior Minister why an extension to Friday, July 16, 2021, from the initial deadline, is necessary.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Kwasi Ware Peprah, Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion says the military officer seen kneeling in viral photos and videos during the Ejura protest did not fire any shots as many believed.

Speaking before a committee probing the killings, Peprah claimed the yet-to-be-identified soldier did not fire at anyone when he kneeled as many stated based on the videos shared online.

