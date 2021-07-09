We need more time: Ejura Shootings probe committee 'begs' Ambrose Dery

The committee probing the Ejura shootings has asked for an extension of deadline to submit its findings

The committee was supposed to submit its work on Friday, July 9, 2021

In a letter addressed to Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the committee asked for a one-week extension

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The committee probing the incidents that led to the death of the two young men with many others injured has asked for an extension to complete its work.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, security personnel shot and killed two people among some young people demonstrating as part of their quest to ask for answers following the death of activist, Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

The incident led to the constitution of a three-member committee to probe happenings that led to the death of the two young men, and the committee was tasked to complete its work today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

In a letter dated July 7, 2021, and signed by secretary Marie Louise Simmons, the committee stated to Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery why an extension to Friday, July 16, 2021, from the initial deadline is necessary.

Committee probing Ejura incident asks for more time. Photo source: Vladimir Antwi-Danso

Source: Facebook

"Considering the testimonies yet to be taken the committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work by Friday, the 16th day of July, 2021," reads part of the letter.

The committee was set up after President Akufo-Addo directed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to probe the incident.

Chaired by George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, the committee has other members; Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Background

Ibrahim Muhammed, the 40-year-old father of six, was killed by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows. She said her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personnel and the death of two people.

Ambrose Dery set up a three-member committee to probe the incident that caused the death of the two men with many others injured after a directive by President Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Kwasi Ware Peprah, Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion says the military officer seen kneeling in viral photos and videos during the Ejura protest did not fire any shots as many believed.

Speaking before a committee probing the killings, Peprah claimed the yet-to-be-identified soldier did not fire at anyone when he kneeled as many stated based on the videos shared online.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh