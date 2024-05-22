President Akufo-Addo has constituted a new board for the Ghana Revenue Authority after dissolving the previous one

The former Railway Minister Joe Ghartey has been named as the new board chair

The new board has been tasked to among other things ensure that the GRA improves its revenue mobilisation programme

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the former Railways Minister Joe Ghartey as the chairman of the re-constituted Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This comes after the previous board was dissolved in March following a controversy about the GRA’s contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML Ghana).

Joe Ghartey has been named the new board chair of GRA.

The 9-member board inaugurated on May 22, 2024, consists of Dr. Alex Ampaabeng a tax and fiscal policy enthusiast and representative of the Finance Ministry, the second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana Elsie Addo Awadzi, and the Commissioner General of the GRA, Julie Essiam.

The others are the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Michael Okyere Baafi who represents his ministry on the board, an immediate past Municipal Chief Executive of Asante Akim Susan Akomea and Araba Bosomtwe are the president’s representatives, Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah who is a fellow of the Ghana College of Pharmasy.

The Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam who had inaugurated the board tasked members to work assiduously to improve Ghana’s revenue mobilisation drive.

He said the country has a medium term revenue target of 18%-20% tax to GDP ratio in order to meet the structural benchmarks under the International Monetary Fund programme and thus urged the newly constituted board to support the GRA cut wastage and improve revenue collection.

He also assured the board members of his unwavering support to their activities and urged them to keep him updated on new developments.

He also tasked the board members to immediately begin addressing challenges within the GRA including matters of promotions, capacity building and other working conditions concerns.

Julie Essiam appoointed new GRA Director General

YEN.com.gh reported that Julie Essiam has been appointed the new Ghana Revenue Authority Director General by President Nana Akufo-Addo following a recent shake-up.

Essiam is replacing Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

Before her promotion, Essiam was the Commissioner responsible for the Authority's Support Services Division.

Her appointment comes hours after the authority's board was dissolved.

No reason was given for the dissolution of the Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-chaired board. Essiam has a history in the banking sector, having worked on sustainable transformation and development.

She has served as the Group Executive at the Ecobank Group, with branches covering 40 countries across North America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh