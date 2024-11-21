American rapper Nasir Jones, also known as Nas, recently took his Illmatic 30-year anniversary tour to the UK

Ghana's M.anifest joined Nas at one of his UK tour stops for the concert and dinner

He was spotted with several other Ghanaians, including Prince Gyasi and Serious Klein

51-year-old rapper Nas, known as one of the greatest rappers of this generation, was recently spotted with M.anifest in the UK.

At age 20, Nas released his classic debut, Illmatic, which has been categorised as one of hip hop's most influential albums.

M.anifest, Prince Gyasi, Serious Klien chill in the UK with American rapper Nas. Photo source: Facebook/M.anifest, Nas, SeriousKlein

Source: Instagram

The rapper is on a 15-date Europe and UK tour to celebrate the album's 30th anniversary.

On November 11, he took the iconic Royal Albert Hall venue for a sold-out show attended by rappers and hip-hop enthusiasts, including Ghana's M.anifest.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, M.anifest shared a hearty moment with Nas. They're reported to have had dinner after the Queensbridge legend mounted the stage.

The artists enjoyed their moment with M.anifest's latest release, Puff Puff, playing at an after-party.

Nas took to social media to appreciate his guests at the show. On Instagram, Nas shared a photo of him with M.anifest, photographer and polymath Prince Gyasi and Germany-based Ghanaian Serious Klein, who is a supporting artiste on the Illmatic tour roster.

Stonbwoy welcomes Spice to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican dancehall queen Spice had arrived in Ghana after collaborating with Stonebwoy on the latter's sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6.

Spice enjoyed a rousing welcome as Stonebwoy, fans, and the press keenly waited at the airport to receive her.

The Round Round hitmaker said she had traveled to many countries in her 25 years music career but Ghana's was her best yet.

Source: YEN.com.gh