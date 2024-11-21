Sarkodie reacted after his Jailer collaboration surpassed over a million streams on all digital music streaming platforms

The rapper's song, which featured Victony and was produced by Jae5, achieved the feat three weeks after its release

Many fans thronged to social media to celebrate the milestone Sarkodie and Nigeria's Victony's Jailer collaboration achieved

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was in a celebratory mood as his Jailer collaboration with Nigeria's Victony surpassed over a million streams on all digital music streaming platforms.

The 2019 BET Best International Flow award winner achieved the impressive milestone three weeks after its release.

Sarkodie released the song with Victony on October 25 after teasing fans with a snippet on his social media handles. The song, produced by award-winning UK music producer Jae5, received positive reviews from critics after its release.

Sarkodie and Nigeria's Victony's Jailer song also became an instant hit on the airwaves and social media, with fans impressed by the chemistry between the two artists.

The song's official video registered nearly 200k hits on YouTube alone barely 24 hours after its release.

Sarkodie reacts to Jailer's million streams

Rapper Sarkodie took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to react to Jailer's impressive milestone on the digital music streaming platforms.

The rapper replied to the news that the song had surpassed a million streams by sharing a hashtag for the song.

Check out Sarkodie's social media post below:

Fans excited over Sarkodie's Jailer milestone

The news of Sarkodie's Jailer song surpassing a million streams on all streaming platforms in three weeks triggered excitement among some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@papayaw707 commented:

"Heading to 10 million same time next year. This is the new Adonai 🔥. Obidi, your music ages like fine wine."

@KingCY19 said:

"Best rapper in Africa 😎."

@CobbinahSi91052 commented:

"I will stop listening to music if you stop rapping. The highest level of landlord."

@nanapoku860 said:

"H I G H E S T ❤️."

@FELIX_DAPPS commented:

"Highest for a reason 🔥."

Twene Jonas berates Sarkodie for his silence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas criticised Sarkodie for failing to speak on issues under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

The social commentator called on the rapper to hit the studios and record a song critical of the government.

Twene Jonas said he and many Ghanaian youths would fully support Sarkodie if he decided to speak out against the government and their perceived bad policies.

