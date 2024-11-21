A Ghanaian woman has triggered reactions online after she confessed to cheating on her husband

Victoria Ayamga is pleading for forgiveness from the wife of the man she had an affair with

Many people who took to the comment section of the video chided the elderly woman on her infidelity

An elderly Ghanaian woman is trending for the wrong reason after she publicly confessed to cheating on her husband with a married man.

Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, Victoria Ayamga, who looked remorseful, said she opted to have an affair after her husband travelled.

Ghanaian woman seeks forgiveness after cheating sleeping with a married man. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

However, her luck ran out when the wife of her lover found out about the affair and cursed her.

Victoria Ayamga, who could not control her tears at that point, said she had been ill since then and needed the help of Auntie Naa to seek forgiveness from her ex-lover's wife.

The mother of four explained that a major decision that led her to cheat was due to financial constraints and neglect by her husband.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the woman

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video chided the elderly woman on her infidelity.

Cecilia Mens reacted:

"Auntie Naa, please you don't know some of we marriage women what we're going true you people don't know."

wumbefelicia reacted:

"I think the woman was suffering let not be quick to judge people."

Supplements Hub added:

"It’s not her fault. Women go through alot that sometimes the mouth cannot say."

Stella_Gray added:

"Auntie Naa will not allow the owner of the story to narrate her own thing."

Patricia Diapim wrote:

"Auntie Naa sometimes menopause and the Man is not helping and he seeing another woman."

Amma added:

"Hmmm the woman is at fault but take it easy on her we all humans and everyone can be at fault Auntie Naa sometimes we all deserve the chance to speak."

Woman cheats on husband over chop money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman is trending after she appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo to discuss her marital problems.

A video which has gone viral showed the moment the woman admitted that she had cheated on her husband.

The woman said she had an affair because her husband was not fulfilling his financial obligations.

