- Lead investigator in to the kidnapping of two Canadian girls has died

- The cause of Chief Inspector Mathew Anokye’s death is unknown

- Four out of the eight suspects have been released

An investigator who was looking into the kidnapping of two Canadian girls in Kumasi, has died. Chief Inspector Mathew Anokye’s death was disclosed to the High Court in Accra by his successor, Detective Corporal Augustine Dery.

Canadian girls kidnapping: Chief Investigator mysteriously dies (UGC photos modified by writer)

So far, four out of the eight suspected kidnappers have been freed. Two Canadian women who were on an exchange program were kidnapped in Kumasi.

They were forced into a car by the kidnappers just when they stepped out of their apartments at the Silver Spring Avenue.

Meanwhile, the cause of the Chief Investigator’s death is yet to be known.

Stranded Ghanaians in Spain

Some passengers including Ghanaians are stranded in Malloca Spain after their KLΜ FLIGHT to Accra made an emergency landing there.

The cause for this emergency landing is yet unknown as some passengers suspect a mechanical fault o the KLM flight. The emergency landing caused so much frustration at Malloca especially whe the purpose of their flight have not been accomplished.

Meanwhile, officials from KLM in Ghana are yet to communicate what happened on the flight as investigations begin into the matter.

