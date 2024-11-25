Shalimar Abbiusi, the former Spokesperson for the New Force Movement, has demanded that the international community hold Ghana's government accountable for her unfair treatment

She said her detention and subsequent deportation were deeply traumatic for her and an infringement of her rights

Shalimar, who has since won a case against Ghana's government for her unfair treatment, has denied the allegations the government levelled against her

Shalimar Abbiusi, the former Spokesperson for the New Force Movement, has denied allegations of forging her documents to stay in Ghana.

In 2023, Shalimar Abbiussi was arrested and subsequently deported on charges of forging her document to prolong her stay in Ghana.

Shalimar Abbiusi says the government of Ghana lied when it accused her of forging her stay permit in Ghana.

But Shalimar won her case after suing Ghana at the ECOWAS court for infringing on her fundamental human rights.

In a recent interview on JoyNews following her victory, she has disputed the government’s claim against her.

She said if indeed the government of Ghana had evidence to prove that she had forged her stay permit, it made no sense that they would deport her instead of taking her through due judicial process.

She said she processed her documents through an official immigration officer and that if they were forged, the government would have to blame its agency for the crime, not her.

“I believe that the fact that the charges were dropped against me in court speaks volumes,” she said.

Meanwhile, she has urged the international community to hold the Ghanaian government accountable for her unfair harassment and subsequent deportation in 2023.

She noted that the short time she spent behind bars awaiting her fate was torturous and very traumatic.

Abbiusi said she was comforted by the thought of her family, friends and supporters fighting to get her justice while she was behind bars.

She noted that her short time in prison has been an eye-opener to the inhumane situation prisoners are forced to endure in the country and has thus called for much-needed reforms.

Shalimar deported after arrest

YEN.com.gh reported in 2023 that the state had repatriated Shalimar Abbuissi, a spokesperson for The New Force political organisation after the Ghana Immigration Service revoked her residence permit.

The state made travel arrangements after the GIS gave Abbuissi 24 hours to leave the country when she was discharged from court on Tuesday.

She left Ghana on Tuesday at 10 pm on a flight to Brussels, Belgium. The Kaneshie District Court discharged the Belgian national on Tuesday after state prosecutors dropped the charge related to obtaining a student permit under false declaration.

She had pleaded guilty to the charges and was on bail of GH¢20,000.

