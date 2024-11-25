A video of a robot dog in Ghana has surfaced on social media, sparking reactions from netizens

The robot dog was spotted at the Junction Mall in Accra, where shoppers were left in awe

The video of the robot dog was recorded and shared on TikTok by Kuukua, a young Ghanaian artist

A high-tech robot dog has been spotted on the streets of Accra, leaving many Ghanaians in awe.

The robot dog, purportedly a Tesla version, was seen at the Junction Mall at Nungua in Accra.

An Artificial Intelligence-powered robot dog spotted in Ghana. Photo credit: @kuukuatheartist/TikTok.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the robot dog, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, being remote controlled by a young Ghanaian man.

Shoppers at the Junction Mall looked surprised to see the robot dog and expressed their surprise at bumping into the artificial robot dog.

The video of the robot dog was recorded by Kuukua, the artist and mother of Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, the youngest male artist in the Guinness World Record.

"I met a robot dog today, and honestly, I didn’t even know how to feel about it. My first instinct was to run, but then I remembered I have a son to set an example for, so I composed myself. Otherwise, I would have bolted like no one’s business!" Kuukua wrote in the caption.

Netizens react to robot dog video

After Kuukua, the artist shared the video on social media; some netizens thronged the comment section to respond.

@Nkansah said:

"So, how can it bite."

@Kuukua | Artist & Mum vlogs replied:

"It’s so powerful like even the handshake felt like my hand was going to tear."

@the_consult also said;

"People have money oo, they way those things are expensive."

@mkfanta wrote:

"Our local dogs are not happy about dis."

@Richie also wrote:

"This robot must have cost u a fortune.."

@Kuukua | Artist & Mum vlogs commented:

"It’ll definitely be expensive because that’s their security oooo. And the way it’s so alert erhhh!."

