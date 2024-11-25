A young lady has sparked emotional reactions from netizens after a video of her in tears went viral

The lady lamented about the difficult nature of her job in the UK, adding that the weather was also very unfavourable to her

Netizens who reacted to the video have consoled the young lady on her ordeal in the UK

A young lady who relocated to the UK to seek greener pastures is unhappy and has shared her troubles publicly.

In a video on TikTok, a young woman working at a warehouse is seen going about her usual work routine as she sorts the goods in the storage facility.

A young lady in the UK cries out over the difficult nature of her work in a trending video. Photo credit: @miss.meaux/TikTok

She lamented the difficult nature of the job and contemplated whether it was right for her to continue with it.

Her sorrow then gave to tears as she wept bitterly and had to be comforted by a colleague.

The video, which highlights the struggle workers abroad go through on a daily basis, was captioned:

"I hope it does not get harder than this".

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 30,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console the young lady

Social media users in the video's comments section sympathised with the young lady on her ordeal.

Mhiz_Mobola reacted:

"If you haven’t done a warehouse job before, you can never understand what she’s going through. I’ve worked in a popular warehouse before, where you pick from the industrial freezer, hmmmm."

Ken_Updates🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇿🇱🇷? added:

"Sister, if you know the bills ahead of you, I am sure you won't cry; you will just keep applying for another job while you keep pushing; if the job is affecting your mental health, leave it, but remember, BILLS."

Stephen4real added:

"I worked in a factory for 1 year and 4 months and I met young hard working girl working there too.. If you can't hustle here better go back to Naija."

Lady in Canada cries out over hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who recently moved to Canada also took to social media to share her experience living there.

In a video, the young lady said that people who had moved to Canada before painted an unrealistic picture of life in that country.

She confessed that she weeps over her current conditions and even questions whether she made the right choice relocating to Canada.

