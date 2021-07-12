Chief Justice Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has denied bribery allegations against him

In a statement, he made an appeal to the Criminal Investigations Department to probe the issue

Anin Yeboah is mentioned in a $5 million bribery allegation to get a pleasing court judgment

Chief Justice Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has pushed back against claims that he took $5million bribe to sway a decision in a court case.

Per a statement dated Monday 12, July 2021, he made an appeal to the Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to initiate a criminal probe into the issue.

“His Lordship is available to assist with all investigations into this matter, while he considers his own civil legal options to ensure that this matter is dealt to its logical conclusions,” the petition to the CID added.

Signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Judicial Secretary, Yeboah stated that there is no truth to the allegations.

“His Lordship the Chief Justice is saddened that without any shred of evidence, his name has been dragged into this sordid and potentially criminal matter," reads the petition according to a Daily Graphic report.

"His Lordship further asserts that he has not demanded or received any money from any person to influence any decision."

Background

Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV filed a claim to the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council against Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa.

He claimed he paid Akwasi Afrifa $100,000 on the basis that he would get a pleasing judgment on his behalf.

In his response to the complaint against him, Afrifa stated that the petitioner (Ogyeedom) told him (Lawyer Afrifa) to refund a GH¢300,000 legal fees paid to him to allegedly enable him (Ogyeedom) raise a $5million bribe to be paid to the Chief Justice to get a favourable decision in a pending legal dispute

Meanwhile, on June 3, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is reportedly not happy with Dr Dominic Ayine.

Justice Anin-Yeboah asked the General Legal Council (GLC) to investigate comments the former Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East made during a CDD-Ghana roundtable discussion.

