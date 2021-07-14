NPP's Gabby Otchere Darko has put up a spirited defence for former First lady Lordina Mahama

In a post on Twitter, he blasted people forcing her to return the allowances paid to her

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has refunded the allowances paid to her since her husband assumed office as president

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has slammed persons pressuring former First Lady Lordina Mahama to return allowances paid to her.

His comment follows First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo's decision to refund the money paid to her in the form of allowances, amounting to GHC899,097.84 from January 2017 to date.

In a Twitter post, he stated that Mrs Mahama does not have to return the allowances allocated to her as a First Lady and now as a former First Lady.

Leave Lordina Mahama alone; NPP's Gabby slams critics calling for a refund of allowance. Photo source: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Lordina Mahama

Source: Facebook

"Leave Lordina Mahama alone! She doesn't have to refund her alawa," tweeted. Otchere-Darko.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, had called on Mrs Mahama to return monies paid to her from 2009, amounting to 3.2 million Ghana cedis.

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of South Dayi, says the case brought against the government about salaries for presidential spouses isn't over.

He is challenging the idea at the Supreme court, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

The South Dayi MP says the suit filed at the court to stop the payment of salaries and allowances to First and Second Ladies will not be affected by this decision of the presidential spouses to return the funds.

Source: Yen.com.gh