A constituency executive of the opposition NDC has died in a road crash on the Kintampo-Techiman road last Sunday

Issah Sibawe died just three days after tying the knot with his beautiful bride and has since been buried in line with Islamic custom

A communicator for the opposition party has said Mr Sibawe's death is a major blow to the party

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is mourning one of its constituency executives who died in a road crash three days after his wedding.

According to reports, Issah Sibawa, who was the opposition party’s Deputy Secretary for Kintampo South, was killed in the fatal accident that happened on the Kintampo-Techiman road on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Accra-based Joy News reports that Mr Sibawe and his new bride had travelled to Techiman to formally introduce themselves to their families and were involved in the accident on their return.

NDC’s Constituency’s Communications Officer, Matthew Atanga, said the accident occurred when one of the pick-up vehicle's tyres came off.

He said Mr Sibawe has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

According to the Joy News report, the bride, who sustained severe injuries, is receiving treatment at the Techiman Holy Family hospital.

Mr Sibawe’s death has been described as a big blow to the opposition party.

