Jamaican dancehall musician Spice went viral after she gifted a plantain seller $400 for two packs of plantain chips worth GH¢10 she bought

In the viral video, she requested to place her basket load on her head to have an experience, and her reaction got many people laughing, while Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy was worried about her beck

The video got many people applauding her for paying in dollars since she did not have any local currency, while others lashed out at the man on Stonebwoy's team who offered to pay in cedis

Jamaican dancehall musician Spice gifted dollars to a plantain seller on the streets during her first visit to Ghana in a viral video.

Spice gifts plantain chips seller $400 for 2 packs worth GH¢10. Image Credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

Spice gifts plantain chips seller dollars

Upon arriving in Ghana on the morning of November 15, 2024, and given a grand welcome by Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Spice took to the streets to explore the Ghanaian culture.

She and the team came across a plantain seller, and she requested to have experience selling plantain chips by the roadside. She asked for the basket to be placed on her head, leaving many people in awe as they questioned whether she was serious about it.

The plantain chips seller told her that she would need a folded scarf, and she rushed to place it on the tip of her cap.

"Bomboclat. It is heavy," she shouted and laughed.

Stonebwoy interjected and asked whether they wanted to break her neck with the plantain load in the basket.

Video of Spice and the plantain seller.

The Jamaican musician acted as if she were selling plantain chips by the roadside, which got many people laughing hard. Spice bought two packs of plantain, and the seller said they would cost her GH¢10. Unfortunately, she did not have the local currency.

Other Ghanaians on Stonebwoy's team insisted that they would cover the cost. However, Spice emphasised that she wanted to give the plantain chips seller dollars.

She counted $400, which is worth GH¢6,409.17 at the current exchange rate as of November 16, 2024. Other vendors selling other items were overjoyed for the plantain chips seller as they collected the money.

Spice ensured that the money was handed to the plantain seller before she left the venue with the Jejereje hitmaker and their entourage.

Video of Spice's arrival.

Reactions to the viral video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video:

@_sevenn6 said:

"Black man always blocking a fellow black’s shine. What is the meaning of what this guy just did? Oh? Ahia dollars will she even give her? Oh 😭😭😭"

@cashmoneymaker1 said:

"I will sort it out. Thunder fire ur mouth mtcheww. Na so people dey block people blessings"

@GhanaBoylive said:

"She is giving her the Benjamin and you are saying don’t I will sort her out… with Cedis😂😂😂"

@be_jnr said:

"You’ll sort her out se sen Eih"

@niceman_real said:

"Ma ne 100ghc, kwasia b3n nono? Somebody wan dash person dollars u dey talk say I’ll sort it out, i’ll give her cedis"

Spice expresses interest in dating Ghanaian men

YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican dancehall queen Spice spoke about her interest in finding love in Ghana, especially at Ashaiman or Nima.

She said Stonebwoy had spoken highly about Ashaiman and Nima to her in the past, thereby fueling her interest.

Spice called on Ghanaian women to reach out to her and help her decide between the men from the two towns.

Source: YEN.com.gh