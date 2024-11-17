Hundreds of players worldwide have earned lasting fame for their exceptional goal-scoring abilities

While many have since retired, a few still rank among the all-time highest scorers in football history

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the most prolific scorers in football history, ranked by their official goal tallies for club and country

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Football has given rise to some of the most iconic athletes in history, but the ones who captivate fans the most are those capable of scoring decisive goals on the grandest stages.

Whether it’s the World Cup, Champions League, or domestic leagues, the spotlight often shines brightest on players who consistently find the back of the net when it matters most.

Football is a game of goals and the simple aim is to score as many of them as possible. Photos: Josep Baker/Paul Parker.

Source: Getty Images

From clinical poachers to aerial maestros and technical wizards, the art of goal-scoring has evolved over the decades.

YEN.com.gh explores seven of the most prolific scorers in football history, ranked by their official goal tallies for club and country.

7. Robert Lewandowski (650 Career Goals)

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has built a career on his lethal finishing and relentless work ethic. His former teammate, Thomas Müller, aptly nicknamed him "LewanGOALski."

After a slow start in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski found his rhythm at Borussia Dortmund before elevating his game to legendary status at Bayern Munich.

His dedication extends beyond the pitch; the Barcelona forward meticulously manages his diet and even sleeps on his left side to protect his stronger right leg. His legacy includes a Champions League title and countless domestic honours.

6. Josef Bican (722 Career Goals)

A constant menace for defences in Austria and Czechoslovakia, Josef Bican’s goal-scoring prowess remained undiminished even during the tumultuous World War II era.

Among his remarkable achievements are three matches where he scored seven goals each and a record streak of scoring in 19 consecutive top-tier games.

As Slavia Prague’s all-time leading scorer, Bican's five consecutive years as the world’s top scorer remain unmatched.

5. Ferenc Puskás (725 Career Goals)

Ferenc Puskás, nicknamed "The Galloping Major," was a Hungarian icon who led his nation to a famous 7-1 victory over England in 1954.

Puskás first rose to prominence with Budapest Honvéd before joining Real Madrid in 1956, where he formed part of the club’s first Galácticos era.

During his time in Spain, he won five La Liga titles and three European Cups. Puskás is Hungary’s record scorer, and FIFA honours his legacy with the annual Puskás Award for the year’s best goal.

4. Romário (756 Career Goals)

Brazilian forward Romário’s illustrious career took him across ten clubs, including stints at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, and Vasco da Gama.

Known for his exceptional technical skills, Romário helped PSV secure three league titles and fired Barcelona to the La Liga crown in 1994.

Only Neymar, Pelé, and Ronaldo have scored more for Brazil. His clinical finishing and larger-than-life personality cemented him as one of the greatest forwards of all time.

3. Pelé (762 Career Goals)

The "King of Football," Pelé is often regarded as the greatest player of all time. Officially scoring 762 career goals, Pelé’s tally includes 77 goals for Brazil, 12 of which came at the World Cup, where he won a record three titles.

Spending most of his career at Santos, Pelé also won six Brazilian league titles and two Copa Libertadores trophies. His influence extended beyond the pitch, symbolizing Brazilian football for generations.

2. Lionel Messi (850 Career Goals)

Lionel Messi, known as "The Flea," has redefined goal-scoring over the past two decades. Messi’s 91 goals in a single calendar year (2012) remain unmatched as the record-holder for Barcelona, La Liga, and Argentina.

His career is decorated with eight Ballon d’Or awards, and he achieved his crowning moment in 2022, leading Argentina to World Cup glory while scoring seven goals. Messi’s genius lies in his consistency, creativity, and ability to deliver on the biggest occasions.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (910 Career Goals)

Cristiano Ronaldo stands as the greatest goal-scorer in football history. With 910 career goals to date, Ronaldo has broken countless records, including being the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team.

His achievements include five Champions League titles, three Premier League crowns, and the Euro 2016 trophy. Despite being 39 years old in 2024, Ronaldo remains a force for Al-Nassr and Portugal, leading the global scoring charts in 2023 with 52 goals.

His unmatched athleticism, drive, and knack for clutch moments have made him an enduring icon of the sport.

Ronaldo makes 1000-goal admission

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ronaldo has modestly admitted he may fall short of his goal to score 1,000 career goals.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, set to turn 40 in February 2025, has reached 908 goals so far.

He was recently recognized with a special award, honouring his exceptional commitment to Portugal's national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh