Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gone viral after a video of him enjoying roasted plantain by the roadside surfaced online

The NPP flagbearer was on a campaign trail in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region

Many people recounted the time President Akufo-Addo was captured enjoying Kalyppo during his campaign trail in 2016

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was seen on his campaign trail enjoying the famous Ghanaian street snack roasted plantain, popularly referred to as Kofi Brokeman.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia enjoys roasted plantain by the roadside. Image Credit: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Vice president eats Kofi Brokeman

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer was captured on a campaign trail with his campaign team and Chairman Wontumi, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.

While campaigning in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, they stopped by the roadside to buy some roasted plantain.

In the video, passersby were taken aback by the vice president's stopping by their neighbourhood to purchase food from them.

Dr Bawumia eats roasted plantain.

Reactions as Bawumia eats Kofi Brokeman

The video got many people recounting the time President Akufo-Addo enjoyed Kalyppo while on a campaign trail in 2016.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users regarding Bawumia eating by the roadside:

kwame7713 said:

"Nana Addo never took kalyppo again after winning and becoming president….same will happen after he wins he will leave the brokeman for us….😂😂😂"

esin.nam said:

"Who cares 😂😂😂😂😂😂if he likes make he go chop for awudome aya3 zu"

kwesiarmahnews said:

"Keep scrolling cox you won’t see the comment you’re looking for 😂"

merries437 said:

"Is not me that will write any comment you want to read. In fact, I will comment later"

peaks_nutri said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 let me pass o I don’t have court money"

