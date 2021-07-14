NDC MPs: Rebecca Akufo-Addo must pay interest on the refunded GHC899k allowance

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs say interest generated on Rebecca Akufo-Addo's allowances has to be paid to the government

James Avedzi, the deputy minority leader also called for an investigation into the finances of the First Lady

On Tuesday, July 13, Mrs Akufo-Addo presented a cheque as a refund for the allowance

The minority in Parliament says First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo should pay interest on the allowance amounting to GHC899,097.84 that she recently refunded.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Mrs Akufo-Addo had issued a Consolidated Bank Ghana cheque a day after stating that she planned to pay the money given to her for her role as the country's First Lady.

However, during a press conference, James Klutse Avedzi, the deputy minority leader said there was a need for the First Lady to pay interest generated on the amount paid from 2017 to date.

"Compute the interest that the money would have accrued and pay same to the government," said Avedzi.

"All state funding of her NGO should be audited by the Auditor-General and all that money should be refunded to the state because she is not interested in receiving state support."

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of South Dayi, says the case brought against the government about salaries for presidential spouses isn't over.

He is challenging the idea at the Supreme court, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

The South Dayi MP says the suit filed at the court to stop the payment of salaries and allowances to First and Second Ladies will not be affected by this decision of the presidential spouses to return the funds.

