Four key players will miss Ghana's final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger due to injuries

The Black Stars' hopes of qualifying for AFCON 2025 ended following a 1-1 draw with Angola on Friday

This result leaves Ghana fourth in Group F with just three points from five matches, officially eliminating them from contention for the tournament

Ghana will face Niger in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday without four key players, who have been sidelined due to injuries.

Still reeling from their heartbreaking failure to qualify for AFCON 2025, the Black Stars will host Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, closing out their disappointing Group F campaign.

Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will miss the tie against Niger. Photos: Ulrik Pedersen/Elsa.

While Ghana's fate is already sealed, the Niger approach the clash with everything to play for.

They must secure all three points and hope for a favourable outcome in the other group fixture to keep their AFCON dreams alive, per Modern Ghana.

Four key players to miss Niger clash

Despite failing to beat Ghana in 13 of the last 15 meetings between the two nations, coach Ezzaki Badou's side will be aiming for a victory, taking advantage of the Black Stars' weakened squad due to the absence of four key players through injury.

According to Ghana FA, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have all been ruled out against Niger due to injuries.

Issahaku, who was forced off at halftime during the game against Angola on Thursday, will return to his club, Leicester City, on Sunday for further evaluation.

His Leicester teammate, Jordan Ayew, also sustained a knee injury in the same match, leaving the Black Stars without two of their attacking options.

Meanwhile, defenders Gideon Mensah and Alidu Seidu, who both underwent late fitness tests to feature against Angola, have been ruled out after post-match medical assessments deemed them unfit for selection.

Ghana misses out on AFCON qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in twenty years after a pulsating 1-1 draw with Angola in the penultimate game of Group F in Luanda.

Ghana opened the scoring early in the game after Jordan Ayew scored a fabulous freekick in the 16th minute, but the hosts levelled after the breakthrough a Zini header.

Having started the game the better of the two sides, the Black Stars wasted no time in taking the lead after Ayew fired home from 28 yards.

