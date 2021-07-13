Kumawood actress and singer Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has once again raised eyebrows on social media.

This time it is not only about Jackson wearing a revealing dress but she is taking her 'hard girl' reputation a notch higher.

The 3hw3 Papa singer has been spotted smoking 'shisha', like nobody's business and she showed and adeptness to it.

Photo source: @yaajackson4, @Sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaa Jackson was wearing a white short dress as she laid in a green couch.

The happy-looking held the shisha tube and inhaled smoke from it. After inhaling, Jackson did not discharge the smoke through her mouth but did it through her nose.

The video was first sighted on Instagram blog Sweet_Maame_Adwoa.

It must be noted that, just like every form of smoking, shisha can be detrimental to one's health.

Source: Yen