Shatta Wale's classic, Level, released in 2017, appears to be Nollywood actress Calista Okoronkwo's favourite song

The actress shared a video of her on social media jamming to the song as she lip-synced the lyrics word-for-word

Fans thronged the comments section to share their adoration for the Nigerian film star

Nigerian actress Calista Okoronkwo has earned significant praise from Ghanaian music fans after a video of her singing Shatta Wale's Level surfaced online.

Nollywood star Calista Okoronkwo jams to Shatta Wale's 2017 classic Level. Source: CalistaOkoronkwo, ShattaWale.

The 2017 release, produced by PeeOnDabeat, is one of Shatta Wale's classics, part of his catalogue of hit songs spanning over two decades.

The Nollywood filmmaker and producer couldn't hide her love for Shatta Wale's music as she lipsynced the lyrics word for word.

Scores of Shatta Wale's fans got to know about Calista after an earlier video of her singing the infectious hit song Taking Over went viral.

Calista's new attempt was well received by Ghanaian music listeners who throned the comments section to hype her.

Calista Okoronkwo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Calista Okoronkwo's performance of Shatta Wale's Level.

Goodboy Richie said:

You too sweet dear 🥰💯 4lyf is our life."

ASAA CITY DEMOÑ wrote:

"Ahhhh is this not Calista Edochi or na dream adey dream?"

Adwoa Sika lipsy remarked:

"For Ghana music u are Teacher 👩‍🏫 indeed calista 😹."

S M BOY noted:

"For choosing this song by shatta wale, I will make u the president of Ghana."

Shatta Wale sprays cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had caused an uproar with his usual gesture of spraying cash on the streets.

The gesture drew a large crowd, creating chaos as fans scrambled for the money.

The artist maintains the gesture is his way of giving back to his fans and evading huge crowds when he steps out.

