Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus lit up the pitch with a crucial goal for West Ham United, levelling the score against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kudus' instinctive close-range finish cancelled out Mats Wieffer's opener, bringing the Hammers back into contention in a keenly contested game.

Mohammed Kudus marked his goal against Brighton with an elephant chair pose. Photo by Bryn Lennon.

Kudus scores to end barren run

The 24-year-old's header marked a significant moment in his Premier League journey, ending a three-match goal drought.

Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Kudus delivered his first league goal since October when he netted against Tottenham Hotspur—a match marred by his dismissal after receiving his first straight red card in England's top flight.

Kudus celebrates goal in style

While Kudus' equaliser thrilled West Ham supporters, it was his unconventional celebration that became the focal point.

Known for his iconic "stool" pose after scoring, the former Ajax Amsterdam star added a twist by using a custom-made elephant chair this time.

The symbolic gesture sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, blending humour, politics, and intrigue.

Fans react to Kudus' elephant chair

Fans and observers alike couldn’t resist weighing in:

@theabasssayuti joked,

“We’re sitting on the elephants after January 7th 😆.”

@a8168_ quipped,

“Kudus or Kukrudus? 💀”

@JahBinghi claimed,

“NDC sat on NPP.”

@kwesi_judas wrote,

“Kudus is sitting on NPP.”

@emmaesh07 summed it up:

“Sitting on an elephant...NPP.”

The elephant chair celebration not only showcased Kudus' creativity but also transcended football, sparking political commentary and fan engagement.

Whether intentional or coincidental, the gesture added another layer to the narrative surrounding one of Ghana's brightest stars.

