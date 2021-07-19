Liberty and Ebusua Dwarfs joined Inter Allies as relegated teams

The Dansoman-based club have been relegated for the first time in 22 years

Ebusua Dwarfs were relegated based on the head-to-head rule

Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League on the final day despite drawing and winning their games respectively.

The Dansoman-based club have been demoted for the first time in 22 years with Cape Coast based Ebusua Dwarfs getting relegated based on the head-to-head rule.

Liberty needed a win to survive but a draw against fellow relegation threatened side King Faisal meant they fell short by a point.

Meanwhile, Ebusua Dwarfs finished the season, same on points with King Faisal and Elmina Sharks but the two clubs had a better head-to-head advantage over the Crabs.

The Scientific Soccer Lads and Ebusua Dwarfs will now join Inter Allies in the Division One League next season.

On the final day of the league, Liberty drew goalless with King Faisal as Ebusua Dwarfs beat Bechem United 2-1.

In Obuasi, Asante Kotoko suffered another defeat as Elmina Sharks beat them 1-0, Ashantigold ruthlessly battered Inter Allies 7-0 with WAFA beating Hearts of Oak 1-0 in Sogakope.

Legon Cities defeated Eleven Wonders 3-2 in a thrilling encounter in Accra, Medeama beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 and Aduana Stars weaved their way into the top four with a 2-1 win over Karela United.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the fight for safety in the Ghana Premier League comes to a climax in the final match-day as five teams seek to book their survival for next season.

Elmina Sharks, Ebusua Dwarfs, Liberty Professionals, Legon Cities and King Faisal will all be hoping results go their way.

Liberty Professionals lock horns with King Faisal at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope with the winner assured of survival.

