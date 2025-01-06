King Eben has resigned from his position at Wontumi Multimedia after four and half years with the Kumasi-based media franchise

The Boss Player , however, stopped short of disclosing his next move in his touching farewell message to teeming fans

His unique style of sports presentation has endeared him into the hearts of fans, with many touting him as the best broadcaster in the country

Renowned sports journalist Ebenezer Kyere, popularly known as King Eben, has officially parted ways with Wontumi Multimedia, marking the end of a significant chapter in his illustrious broadcasting career.

Joining Wontumi FM/TV in 2020, King Eben took on dual responsibilities as General Manager and host of Nationwide Sports, the station’s flagship program.

King Eben teased fans about his next destination after leaving Wontumi Multimedia. Photo credit: @King_Eben/X.

Over the years, he became synonymous with delivering authentic updates, especially on foreign sports, a niche that cemented his reputation as one of the most trusted voices in the Ashanti region.

King Eben's broadcasting journey to Wontumi

According to Mediafillasgh, Eben’s journey into sports media began humbly at Shallom FM, a Berekum-based station, where he showcased his budding talent.

He then made his mark at Solid FM in Kumasi before moving to Ashh FM, where his signature tagline, “Aha y3 wu headquarters,” became a household phrase.

His charisma, dynamic presentation style, and in-depth knowledge quickly endeared him to sports enthusiasts, particularly in Kumasi and its environs.

Seeking broader horizons, he joined Silver FM, where he further honed his craft.

It wasn’t long before Chairman Wontumi, the influential CEO of Wontumi Media, recognised his exceptional abilities and brought him on board to lead Wontumi’s sports coverage.

King Eben bids farewell to Wontumi Multimedia

After four and a half fruitful years at Wontumi Multimedia, King Eben announced his departure through an emotional farewell message on social media.

Quoting Geoffrey Chaucer’s famous line, “All good things come to an end,” he reflected on his time at the station:

“I always envisaged leaving on the right terms, the right way, and the right time—that’s now.

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation to Chairman Wontumi, the CEO (Sister Afia), and the entire staff of Wontumi Multimedia.

“It has been an incredible four and a half years working with this family.

"While the journey has been demanding, it has been immensely rewarding working with the father of the house, Chairman Wontumi.

"I will forever be grateful for the guidance and opportunities given to me.

"I move on from Wontumi Multimedia, not with a heavy heart but with a sense of pride, reminiscing all the wonderful moments we shared together.”

What's King Eben's next destination?

King Eben left fans intrigued about his next move, hinting at a fresh challenge while keeping his future plans under wraps.

He teased his audience with the promise of an announcement soon:

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge and push myself again in a new environment. I will announce my destination soon.”

Gary Al-Smith joins Sporty Group after leaving Multimedia

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Gary Al-Smith has transitioned to Sporty Group after departing from Multimedia Group Limited.

Before this move, the 2023 SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year honed his craft at Citi FM and Multimedia.

Gary’s addition to the Sporty team underscores his influence and legacy in the sports media industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh