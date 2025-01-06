A top member of the senior men's national team, the Black Stars, is set to be relieved of his duties

The said senior member of the Black Stars started his career as a journalist before taking up roles in management

Since then, he has worked with Dreams FC and was named the Black Stars team manager by GFA president Kurt Okraku a couple of years ago

The role of a senior member of the Black Stars’ management team hangs precariously, as YEN.com.gh understands that changes may be imminent.

The individual, who has been with Ghana’s senior men’s football team since 2021, is reportedly on the brink of dismissal.

Black Stars Team Manager Ameenu Shardow is set to be sacked from his role with the senior national team. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Top member of the Black Stars to be sacked; details emerge

Muftawu Nabila, a celebrated sports journalist, disclosed that Ameenu Shardow could be relieved of his duties as Black Stars Team manager as early as this month.

Should he survive January, Nabila adds that he might face the axe by February or March.

For context, by the time the Black Stars take to the field for their 2026 World Cup qualifying double-header in March, Shardow may no longer occupy his current position.

What's next for Ameenu Shardow and the Team Manager role?

This potential shake-up comes amidst the backdrop of the Black Stars’ disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, where the team failed to secure a single victory.

While it remains unclear if Shardow’s impending departure is directly tied to this underperformance, speculation about the role's future has intensified.

For Shardow, who married his long-time partner at the tail end of 2024, per Ghanaweb, this period represents a challenging professional crossroads, as his tenure with the four-time African champions appears to be nearing its end.

The Team Manager in Ghana; a role which divides opinions

Currently doubling as the General Manager of Dreams FC, Shardow has been instrumental in bridging the gap between the players and management.

However, his position has often sparked debate among fans and analysts.

In Ghana, the Team Manager’s role has not achieved the same prominence as in other footballing nations, where it is considered indispensable and carries significant influence.

Adding to the complexities, Ghana’s reliance on a Management Committee for the Black Stars has blurred the lines between managerial responsibilities.

This setup has sparked concerns about redundancy, particularly since the Justice Dzamefe Commission’s white paper recommended scrapping such committees to streamline operations within the team.

Will the GFA scrap the Team Manager role amid criticisms?

As the Ghana Football Association (GFA) navigates these challenges, questions linger about whether the Team Manager position will be filled or scrapped altogether.

The decision could redefine the structure of the Black Stars' management and impact the team’s preparations for upcoming competitions.

GFA told to dismiss Otto Addo

Still on Black Stars matters, YEN.com.gh reported that Kim Grant has called on the GFA to dismiss coach Otto Addo after the team’s inability to secure a spot at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The former Charlton Athletic striker criticised Addo for failing to maximise the potential of the talented squad at his disposal.

