A Ghanaian girl has etched her name in history by becoming a young PhD student in the US

Ruth G. Darkwa, as she is identified, has been admitted into the University of New Mexico, where she is pursuing a postgraduate degree

According to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady hopes to work with NASA after completing her PhD studies

Ruth G. Darkwa, an 18-year-old Ghanaian girl has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the youngest PhD student in the US.

This comes after the teenager gained admission to pursue a doctorate programme at the University of New Mexico.

Ruth G. Darkwa, an 18-year-old Ghanaian girl makes history as the youngest PhD student in the US. Photo credit: @Thevokofficial/X.

According to reports. Ruth G. Darkwa demonstrated exceptional academic prowess throughout her basic, secondary and undergraduate academic journies.

At age 13 in 2017, the teenager gained admission to study Mathematics at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Ruth G. Darkwa graduated from KNUST in 2021 as the youngest Ghanaian bachelor’s degree holder at the age of 17 years.

The brilliant young lady, whose father reportedly is a physics tutor at Prempeh College SHS, aspires to join the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) upon completion of her doctorate programme.

Ghanaians congratulate Ruth G. Darkwa

The young lady's inspiring academic story was shared on X by @Thevokofficial, and the post attracted congratulatory messages from a section of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@bhadext said:

"Her father was my Physics teacher at Prempeh, he comes for a 2-hour physics class and he will use 1 hr 30mins to talk about her daughter. Space!!"

@iamnaturinda also said:

"KNUST has trained some of the most talented and bright minds in Ghana & Africa. Congratulations!"

@SungTao_ commented:

"So they just wasted her time at the university for 4 years, the lady could have completed her education at the university level in less than 2 years."

@kwame_ryder also commented

"Her dad taught me physics in Prempeh College. That NASA dream was her father’s. Glad her daughter will be accomplishing it! Go, girl."

@6Odavies wrote:

"Is it possible to do your PhD before your master's because the story doesn’t make sense?"

@agotwin_abugri also wrote:

"How can someone be a degree holder at 17 and a phd student at 18. Something isn’t clear here."

@cryptoyank replied:

"YH, it is possible like that, especially in the US schools. one of my brothers also is there doing his PhD as a first-degree holder from Ghana here."

@nusinyo_alfred replied:

"Yes oo. But it could also be that she skipped national service in Ghana and went on to secure a straight Bachelor's to PhD scholarship, which is common."

Brilliant Ghanaian girl honoured

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant Ghanaian girl was honoured by her alma mater after excelling in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations.

The young girl, identified as Humuwatu Bawa scored straight 8As, becoming one of the few students at the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School.

Humuwatu Bawa is reportedly pursuing a BSc in Nursing at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

