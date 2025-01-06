Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay is the latest celebrity to support traders at Kantamanto after the fire outbreak

Wendy Shay urged her colleagues in the entertainment industry to also donate to these affected traders

Some traders have commended Wendy Shay for her generosity and kind words of encouragement during her visit

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay, has donated GH¢10,000 to affected traders after the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

The 28-year-old songstress disclosed that she usually buys some items at the Kantamanto market, and she was saddened to wake up to the devastating news on various media platforms.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay donates to affected traders at Kantamanto. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay and her management team members urged the traders to keep faith and use the donations they have received well.

Wendy Shay donates to affected traders

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's video, in which she gave a touching speech after her cash donation to affected traders at Kantamanto. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Brandyledo stated:

"I don't know why you have a good heart 😢😍 not only that, ooh hmmm, na me no what I dey talk."

nayah_addo stated:

"God bless you, queen ❤️. May it be well with you and your entire generation for all the days of your life, and may you dwell in the secret place of the highest. You shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Amen, Amen, Amen."

kofiboakye31 stated:

"Happy New Year 🎉 ✨️ 🤗 💖 May God continue to bless your hustle 🙏 ✨️."

abrewa_shatta stated:

"God bless you, Mommy @wendyshayofficial. I'm hoping to see you one day."

fr.eda1157 stated:

"Well done 👍 ❤️ The rest should also help. One woman soldier for a reason❤️."

yo_gurl_vanna_ stated:

"My woman. Shay❤️❤️❤️❤️."

breyskilly stated:

"Shaygang ❤️."

gigzbeatz_detempogod stated:

"Queen for a reason."

miss_nanaakuawobil stated:

"God bless you 🙏."

amomeababe stated:

"I hope the money they're receiving is not going into one person's purse ooh.... It should be accounted for sooner or later before we hear stories."

jonathanwilliam250 stated:

"Wendy is too much, my superstar, superhero."

nanaakua_official stated:

"God bless you, dear."

armahson1 stated:

"God bless you, dear 🙌."

akuamarigold stated:

"God bless you girl 👧 🙌😍❤️."

gloriaantwiboasiako4553 stated

"You're the best. U see why l love u die."

dasaint_axim stated:

"How’s driving by supporting…toke."

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay urges celebrity support for Kantamanto traders

Uber Driver hitmaker Wendy Shay called on her colleagues in the entertainment industry to also support market women affected by the fire outbreak.

Wendy Shay looked classy in a sleeve lace top and skintight leggings while rocking her blonde twist locs.

Watch the video below:

