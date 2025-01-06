The MP-elect for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has said he is considering aligning with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ninth Parliament.

Obeng, an independent MP, claimed the NDC and the New Patriotic Party had also approached him about aligning with the minority in the next Parliament.

The NPP has denied Obeng's claims.

In a Facebook, the MP-elect said Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, had approached him about joining the NPP’s ranks in Parliament.

He also said he favoured the NDC despite noting that he had not made a decision yet.

“Let me make this simple and clear: deep down, my heart leans toward the NDC, but I will ultimately side with whoever has my interest at heart and provides the best offer for me and the people of Gomoa Central."

Currently, the NPP holds 88 seats in Parliament, while the NDC has 183, giving the NDC a nearly two-thirds majority.

The 2024 Parliamentary election in Gomoa Central was closely contested, with the NPP’s candidate, Eyiah Naana, securing 11,637 votes, while Yawson Muhammed Naeem-Deen of the NDC garnered 10,112 votes. A Plus emerged victorious with 14,277 votes.

