Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament, has expressed his sincerest gratitude to President-elect John Mahama for nominating him as Speaker for the Ninth Parliament

John Dramani Mahama had directed the National Democratic Congress' caucus leaders to renominate Alban Bagbin as Speaker of the House due to his leadership abilities

Accepting the endorsement, Alban Bagbin said if elected Speaker, he would exceed expectations in ensuring that Parliament becomes effective and responsive to Ghanaians

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has pledged to fully rededicate himself to the task ahead if confirmed as the Speaker of Ghana’s ninth parliament.

His pledge follows a letter from President-elect John Dramani Mahama to the National Democratic Congress caucus in parliament directing the leadership to renominate Alban Bagbin for the role of Speaker in the upcoming parliamentary session.

Alban Bagbin says he is grateful that the president-elect, John Mahama, and the party leadership have acknowledged his leadership abilities.

John Mahama had described Bagbin as a seasoned leader with extensive experience crucial in navigating the peculiar challenges that may plague the ninth parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Speaker Bagbin welcomed the nomination.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President-elect, the NDC leadership and the party’s parliamentary executives for the honour bestowed on him.

He noted that the trust of the party’s leadership in his ability to lead parliament at such a crucial time in the political history of Ghana is not lost on him.

Bagbin stated that if given the mandate, he would uphold the principles of justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law while remaining loyal to Ghana and the Ghanaian people.

He added that he would continue to ensure that Parliament operates with integrity, transparency, and inclusiveness.

He also promised to use his office to strengthen Ghana’s democratic institutions and ensure that parliament remains effective and efficient in responding to Ghanaians' needs and aspirations.

If confirmed, Alban Bagbin would join a small class of Speakers who have secured second terms in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Source: YEN.com.gh