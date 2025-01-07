Alban Bagbin has been sworn in as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana

Bagbin called his selection as Speaker a great honour after taking the Oath of the Office

Minority Leader Alxendaer Afenyo-Markin expressed some concerns over the nomination process that arrived at Bagbin

Alban Bagbin will serve as the Speaker of the ninth Parliament after being the sole nominee for the position after the dissolution of the eighth Parliament.

In his acceptance speech, Bagbin expressed gratitude for what he called a great honour after taking the Oath of the Office of the Speaker administered by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

He then proceeded to swear-in the legislators for the ninth Parliament.

President-elect John Mahama had controversially endorsed Bagbin to continue his role in the ninth Parliament of Ghana.

Bagbin, in turn, assured that he would uphold the principles of justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law while remaining loyal to Ghana and her people.

Minority Leader Alxendaer Afenyo-Markin voiced concerns over the nomination process, citing what he described as a lack of adequate consultation.

The beginning of the ninth Parliament

The Acting Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, chaired the first sitting of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday, January 7.

There are 274 out of 276 constituencies that have been submitted to Parliament as having duly elected candidates for Parliament.

However, two constituencies, Ablekuma North and Akwatia, have issues with the eligibility of their candidates.

Ernest Yaw Kumi, the MP-elect for Akwatia, was in court for proceedings despite a High Court injunction served on him and the Clerk of Parliament.

In contrast to the eighth Parliament, which saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with equal seats, the ninth Parliament will feature the NDC with a commanding majority of 183 seats, while the NPP has 88 seats.

