The independent MP-elect for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has confirmed his association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in the Ninth Parliament.

The three other independent MP-elects have also aligned with the NDC caucus.

Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus is aligning with the NDC. Source: A Plus

Source: Facebook

The three others are Kpeli Worlase, MP-elect for Afram Plains North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, MP-elect for Asante Akyem North, and Nandaya Yaw Stanley for Wulensi,

The NDC already has an overwhelming majority in Parliament with 183 seats, while the NPP has 88 seats following the 2024 election.

Obeng confirmed the decision to the public with a photo of him and the NDC caucus leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

He had courted controversy by teasing his possible alliances in the House a day before the beginning of the new Parliament.

Obeng said he favoured the NDC despite noting at the time that he had not decided yet.

“Let me make this simple and clear: deep down, my heart leans toward the NDC, but I will ultimately side with whoever has my interest at heart and provides the best offer for me and the people of Gomoa Central."

Source: YEN.com.gh