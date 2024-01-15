The video of Dennis Odoi's family in the Ivory Coast has gone viral on social media

The wife of the defender, in an interview, said she and her kids came to support her husband and the Black Stars

Many people who reacted to the video expressed unhappiness with the performance of Dennis Odoi and the Black Stars

The family of Black Stars defender Dennis Odoi has arrived in Côte d'Ivoire to watch the 2023 African Cup Of Nations.

A viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @beautyqueen_5l captured the player's wife and kids wearing the Ghana Black Stars jerseys, apparently as they waited to go to the stadium to watch the first group game of the Black Stars against Cape Verde.

Family of Denis Odoi arrive in Côte d'Ivoire To Support Black Stars Photo credit: @mygtvsports/X

Speaking in an interview with GBC, Katleen Thijs who had to identify herself as the spouse of the Club Brugge KV defender said the decision to be in Côte d'Ivoire was mainly to support his husband and the senior national team in the tournament.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed disappointment in the performance of Dennis Odoi and the Black Stars team in general.

Princess reacted:

Awwn cute family. Professor wasn't at his best yesterday,hope he performs better on Thursday

Big KK commented:

wo kunu dieer, he was playing against us.

Prince ozzy reacted:

Ghana simply needs to remove the black stars from their name, as a black star cannot shine due to the overshadowing effect of the black color on the star.

Chris Houghton reportedly attacked

YEN.com.gh earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars' head coach, Chris Hughton had been attacked after the Ghana vs Cape Verde game.

According to Saddick's report, the embattled fan attacked Chris Hughton at the team's hotel in Abidjan.

The coach was among some Ghanaian diplomats when the incident happened.

The unidentified fan was apprehended and handed over to the Ivorian police for investigation.

