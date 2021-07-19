Despite losing her mum at the tender age of five and having to sponsor herself to the higher institution, Sharon Mbabazi has finally graduated from the university

Sharon who made bricks to pay her tuition fees in school graduated from the Mutesa 1 Royal University

She has been celebrated on social media for proving to the world that no matter what one goes through in life, success is achievable

A young lady identified as Sharon Mbabazi has been celebrated on social media as she graduated from Mutesa 1 Royal University after sponsoring herself with the money she made from brick-making.

In a LinkedIn post by a man named Elphas Saizi, the Ugandan lady bagged a degree in communications and proved to the world that persistence is key.

According to Elphas, Sharon lost her mum at the tender age of five, and in pursuit of her dream, she started making bricks as a way of earning a living.

The young lady has inspired many on social media with her success story. Photo credit: Elphas Saizi/LinkedIn

The young man's post read in part:

"She is a living proof that persistance (sic) and determination alone are omnipotent. Truly, there is absolute power in determination!!"

Elphas shared two photos of the young lady. One was a selfie Sharon took when working to eke out a living. The other photo shows her in a graduation gown after dropping the undergraduate pen. Her excitement in the second photo was indescribable.

Many are inspired

Oladimeji Ige said:

"Nothing is impossible."

Richard Ssesanga (Anderson) commented:

"Congratulations Sharon."

Dr. Solomon Uviase wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

Ntsako Emmah Mogatosi said:

"I think even when she was a brick maker, she was making it, she was excelling in it, every corner is success when you love it, I encourage education but it’s not the only source of “making it“."

Lady who graduated with 1st class bags scholarship for masters in US

In other news, a young Nigerian lady identified as Sarah Oladejo has taken to social media to celebrate her win after bagging a full-ride scholarship for her master's degree in computational biology at the University of Alabama, United States.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Oladejo who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) with a first class said she was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

In her words:

"I was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship for a Masters in Canada and a Graduate Assistantship as well as a Fellowship for my Master's degree in the United States of America. Allow me to introduce to you a Graduate Scholar and Fellow at the University of Alabama, USA going for a Master's degree in Computational Biology on a full-ride scholarship."

